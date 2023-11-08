Selective Punishment and Religious Violence in India

The recent communal clashes in India’s Haryana state have once again highlighted the issue of selective punishment of religious minorities. Nuh, a Muslim-majority district, witnessed the bulldozing of over 300 Muslim homes and businesses by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Abdul Rasheed, one of the victims, expressed his despair, stating that his family depended on the rent from the shops that were destroyed.

These demolitions are seen as an act of vengeance by the Muslim community, who believe that their properties were targeted solely based on their religious identity. The clashes erupted after a procession organized by far-right Hindu groups, affiliated with the ruling BJP, entered Nuh district. The Hindu groups blamed the Muslims for initiating the violence, while the Muslims allege that it was triggered by a provocative video released by a Hindu vigilante.

In addition to the demolitions, Muslims have also faced arbitrary arrests, with more than 150 individuals being detained. Tahir Husain, a lawyer defending many of those arrested, criticized the police for their indiscriminate approach, stating that the majority of those detained are Muslims. This crackdown has led to hundreds of men fleeing their homes in fear.

The BJP government has defended the demolitions, claiming they were aimed at stopping illegal encroachments on public lands and were unrelated to the riots. However, human rights groups have condemned these actions, questioning the timing of the demolitions and their targeting of Muslim-owned properties.

The aftermath of the violence has left a sense of terror and abandonment in Nuh. The streets are eerily silent, and the atmosphere is worse than during the COVID-19 lockdown. The fear and vulnerability faced by the Muslim community, particularly those without support or resources, are deeply troubling.

The situation in Nuh serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing religious tensions in India. The plight of the Muslim community and the selective punishment they face call for a deeper examination of the country’s commitment to religious pluralism and equal protection under the law. The demolitions and arrests must be evaluated and addressed to ensure justice and reconciliation in the affected communities.