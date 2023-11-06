Demolitions and Discrimination: The Ongoing Plight of Indian Muslims

In the aftermath of communal clashes in Nuh, India, Muslim homes and businesses are being demolished by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, further exacerbating the discrimination faced by the Muslim community. The demolitions, which began without notice or warning, have left many families devastated, as their shops provided essential income for their livelihoods.

Abdul Rasheed, one of the affected shop owners, expressed his heartbreak at the destruction of his shops, which were rented to both Hindus and Muslims. Rasheed emphasized the lack of appeal or hearing in the face of these demolitions, leaving the Muslim community feeling helpless and dependent on others for support. He described this as a form of vengeance, with hotels, shops, and homes all being targeted.

The clashes in Nuh were sparked by a procession organized by Hindu extremist groups affiliated with the ruling BJP. These groups often engage in violent rallies targeting religious minorities such as Muslims and Christians. The Hindu groups blamed Muslims for initiating the violence, while Muslims claim that the trigger was a provocative Facebook video released by Monu Manesar, a notorious Hindu vigilante. The video called for Hindus to join the procession, further aggravating the situation.

Unfortunately, the demolitions are not an isolated incident. In recent years, properties belonging to Muslims accused of religious clashes or other charges have been systematically destroyed in various states governed by the BJP. The government justifies these demolitions as targeting illegal encroachments on public lands, but human rights organizations have condemned these actions, particularly when they are carried out miles away from the site of the violence.

Adding to the discrimination faced by the Muslim community, more than 150 Muslims have been arbitrarily arrested following the clashes. According to Tahir Husain, a lawyer defending the arrested individuals, the arrests appear to be indiscriminate and lacking rigorous investigation. This has created a climate of fear, leading many men to flee their homes to avoid being detained.

The ongoing demolitions and unlawful arrests have left the streets of Nuh deserted, with a palpable sense of terror and vulnerability among the remaining residents. The community feels abandoned and oppressed, particularly as the arrests predominantly target Muslims, further highlighting the discrimination they face.

The targeting of Muslim homes, businesses, and individuals in the wake of religious violence is a troubling manifestation of communal tensions in India. It underscores the urgent need for the government to address and alleviate the discrimination faced by its Muslim citizens, ensuring equal rights and protection for all communities. Only through meaningful actions can lasting harmony and peace be achieved.