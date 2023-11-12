Biden Urged to Show More Compassion for Palestinians, Muslim American Leaders Say

In a closed-door meeting with Muslim American leaders, President Joe Biden received a clear message: demonstrate more empathy towards Palestinians. The leaders expressed their concerns about Biden’s recent comment questioning the accuracy of civilian death figures in Gaza. They called for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and conveyed frustrations within the Muslim community regarding the White House’s handling of the crisis.

During the meeting, President Biden acknowledged the concerns raised by the leaders and clarified his comment, explaining that he was attempting to differentiate between Hamas and the Palestinian people. The attendees left the meeting with the belief that their message had been heard and understood by the president.

Since the conflict began, Biden and his administration have faced criticism from Muslim Americans, who accuse them of displaying less empathy towards Palestinians compared to Israelis. Some groups, who actively campaigned for Biden during the 2020 election, have warned that this approach may have political consequences for the president’s future reelection efforts.

In response to the concerns voiced by Muslim American leaders, the White House has engaged in outreach efforts, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with leaders of Jewish, Arab, and Palestinian-American groups. National Security Council officials have also held meetings with Muslim American leaders. These efforts reflect the administration’s commitment to addressing the concerns of various communities and amplifying concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza.

Furthermore, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has become a growing concern for President Biden and his team. While reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself and combat Hamas, Biden has emphasized the importance of protecting civilian lives and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid. The president expressed disappointment that aid was not reaching Gaza quickly enough, and he called for “humanitarian pauses” to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies and allow civilians to leave the area.

Biden’s recent comment expressing doubt about the death figures provided by the Gaza health ministry drew condemnation from top Muslim American groups. Although National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the significant number of Palestinian civilian casualties, he defended Biden’s remarks, highlighting the ways in which Hamas uses civilians as human shields and engages in acts that put innocent lives at risk.

The call for Biden to demonstrate more compassion towards Palestinians underscores the importance of empathy and understanding in foreign policy. As the United States continues to navigate complex global challenges, it is crucial for leaders to prioritize humanitarian concerns and engage in dialogue with diverse communities to ensure a comprehensive approach that addresses the needs of all parties involved.

