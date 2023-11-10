Musk’s X Faces Scrutiny Over Disinformation

In a recent statement, a high-ranking European Union official has singled out the social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, as the primary source of fake news. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova expressed concerns about the platform’s compliance with the EU’s laws to combat disinformation. Additionally, Jourova emphasized that internet heavyweights like Google, TikTok, Microsoft, and Meta must do more to address the issue of disinformation, particularly as Russia continues to utilize social media as a tool for propagating a “war of ideas” against democracy.

According to Jourova, Moscow’s disinformation campaign stretches across continents and represents a multimillion-euro endeavor aimed at manipulating the minds of both Russians and Europeans. With imminent elections in Slovakia and Poland, as well as a bloc-wide vote next year, Jourova stressed the importance of major online platforms taking proactive measures to combat online meddling.

Jourova specifically cautioned against the potential exploitation of platform design features by the Kremlin and other malicious actors, who will undoubtedly seek to manipulate public opinion through deceptive tactics.

The European Commission’s 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation aims to mitigate the dissemination of false information. While Google, TikTok, Microsoft, and Meta initially pledged support by signing up for the voluntary code, X (Twitter) withdrew from the commitment after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

Jourova underscored that the disinformation prevalence on X (Twitter) is the highest amongst all platforms, stating that it has the largest ratio of mis- or disinformation posts. However, an official response from the company regarding this claim is yet to be received.

To address the disinformation issue comprehensively, the EU has incorporated the voluntary code into the Digital Services Act—a robust set of mandatory regulations. This act subjects major online platforms, including X, to rigorous scrutiny. Jourova emphasized that Musk’s acquisition of the platform does not absolve him of responsibility; X is still obligated to adhere to EU laws, which will be closely monitored.

As part of the code, online platforms commit to implementing measures aimed at curbing disinformation and must regularly submit reports on their progress. Recently, the European Commission released the first set of reports, outlining the platforms’ efforts to tackle disinformation.

FAQ

What platform did the European Union official identify as the primary source of fake news?

The European Union official identified X, formerly known as Twitter, as the biggest source of fake news.

Which platforms were urged to address the issue of disinformation?

Google, TikTok, Microsoft, and Meta were mentioned as platforms that need to do more to combat disinformation.

What is the objective of Russia’s disinformation campaign?

Russia’s disinformation campaign aims to wage a “war of ideas” against democracy using social media platforms.

Sources:

example.com