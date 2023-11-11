New Study Finds Twitter’s Role in Spreading Russian Propaganda

A recent study conducted by the European Commission has revealed a troubling connection between Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter and the spread of Russian propaganda about Ukraine. Despite previous commitments by major social media companies, including Meta, to combat Russian disinformation, the study found that such propaganda thrived on Twitter under Musk’s leadership.

The study concluded that allowing the dissemination of disinformation and hate speech without limits would have violated the Digital Services Act, the European Union’s social media law. The research also indicated that the reach and influence of Kremlin-aligned social media accounts grew significantly throughout Europe in 2022 and continued to expand in the first half of 2023. This growth was partly attributed to the dismantling of Twitter’s safety standards.

Unlike the United States, the European Union has taken a more aggressive regulatory approach to combat government-backed disinformation. The Digital Services Act, effective since August 25th, 2023, requires social media companies to assess the risk of false information, prevent algorithms from amplifying harmful content, and evaluate their performance through audits. Additionally, European sanctions on Russian state media led platforms like YouTube to ban channels such as RT (Russia Today), once one of the most-followed news outlets.

The study conducted by the nonprofit analysis group Reset highlights the insufficiency of both legal and voluntary measures in combating disinformation. European Commissioner Thierry Breton previously warned Musk’s Twitter, now called X, that they needed to take action to avoid potential massive fines under the Digital Services Act.

Reset conducted the research using public information, as comprehensive data from the companies was not readily available. The study measured the number of interactions problematic content received from individuals who were not following the account that posted it.

While Musk’s Twitter received criticism for its failure to halt the spread of Russian propaganda, the study also noted shortcomings on Instagram and Facebook, both owned by Meta.

The research found that pro-Kremlin accounts on Meta’s platforms consistently reached significant audiences. Moreover, the audience size for Kremlin-backed accounts on Telegram more than tripled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The study also highlighted the lack of consistent enforcement of terms of service and notification systems across multiple European languages.

Felix Karttre, a senior advisor at Reset, emphasized that these propaganda campaigns posed significant threats to national security and could potentially influence European elections in the future.

The study revealed that the existing law and social media companies were ill-equipped to combat the information war waged by Russia. Russian interests coordinated actions on platforms like Telegram, manipulating algorithms and coordinating mass-reporting campaigns to silence pro-Ukraine voices.

The propagandists employed a key technique of posting messages in unregulated spaces with low traffic and then amplifying them by sharing links on more popular channels. The study noted that no social media platform had effective policies in place to address all or even most Kremlin-operated accounts, nor did they adequately address cross-platform coordinated campaigns.

Neither X nor Meta provided a comment on the study’s findings.

Since Musk’s decision to withdraw from the voluntary code of conduct for combating disinformation in June 2022, Twitter has relaxed content rules and reduced enforcement staff. Musk’s ownership also resulted in the removal of state-affiliated media labels from RT and other Kremlin-controlled accounts on the platform. Propagandists exploited Twitter’s blue-check verification program by paying for the verification badge, granting their posts more prominence.

