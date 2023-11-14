Elon Musk’s Starlink to Provide Connectivity to Aid Organizations in Gaza

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Starlink, has announced that his satellite internet service, Starlink, will extend its connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza. This comes in response to the recent internet blackout imposed by Israeli forces in the war-torn region.

The Israeli military’s decision to cut off internet access to Gaza has raised concerns among humanitarian groups, who fear that such a blackout could lead to human rights abuses. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the blackout, stating that cutting off communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable and could endanger journalists, medical professionals, and innocent civilians.

In a series of posts on social media, Elon Musk assured that SpaceX will support communication links with aid organizations and the United Nations. However, he clarified that no connection request had been made yet from within Gaza, as it’s unclear who has the authority for ground links in the area.

While the feasibility of Starlink’s connectivity in Gaza is yet to be determined, Musk’s satellite internet service has previously been used in regions where internet infrastructure has been damaged or disabled, such as Iran and Ukraine. However, it’s worth noting that Musk has faced controversy over the service in Ukraine, where he has been accused of promoting unverified accounts known for spreading misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The potential inclusion of Starlink in providing connectivity to aid organizations in Gaza offers hope for improved communication and access to vital resources. It remains to be seen how this partnership will unfold and the impact it will have on the affected population.

