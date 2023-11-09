Elon Musk Denies Allegations of Starlink Deactivation for Military Attack

Elon Musk has vehemently denied claims that he deactivated Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet network, to thwart a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian Black Sea fleet. In a tweet, Musk clarified that he did not make any changes to the Starlink network, nor did he increase its coverage to enable the strike. These allegations were based on an excerpt from the upcoming biography “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson, which Musk clarified had been incorrectly interpreted.

The Ukrainian officials reportedly requested Musk to activate Starlink coverage over Crimea for their drone operation, but Musk refused the request, fearing that it could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a major war. Musk emphasized that SpaceX’s terms of service explicitly prohibit the use of Starlink for offensive military actions, as the system is intended for civilian purposes.

Musk expressed his gratitude to Isaacson for providing a clarification of the situation. He retweeted Isaacson’s explanation, highlighting the difference between refusing a request and deliberately altering Starlink to obstruct Ukraine. Musk stressed that SpaceX had never promised coverage over Crimea, making the Ukrainian request for military action in that region unwarranted.

The controversy erupted when Ukrainian officials accused Musk of allowing the Russian fleet to launch missile attacks on Ukrainian cities by refusing to interfere with Starlink. Musk, however, stood by his decision, asserting that he did not want SpaceX to be complicit in a major act of war or contribute to the escalation of conflicts.

As Isaacson’s biography on Elon Musk is set to be released soon, these clarifications from Musk provide insight into the incident and shed light on the principled stance SpaceX takes in relation to military actions. It is clear that Musk aims to maintain the civilian nature of his satellite network while avoiding any involvement in political conflicts and military operations.