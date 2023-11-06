Elon Musk Faces Consequences for Violations of Content Rules on X

Elon Musk, the owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), has been given until the end of Wednesday to address demands from Brussels regarding the removal of graphic images and disinformation linked to the violence in Israel or risk facing the full force of Europe’s new social media regulations. Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner in charge of the Digital Services Act, emphasized Musk’s obligations under the bloc’s content rules in a letter.

The European Union’s regulations stipulate that failure to comply with the removal of hate speech, incitement to violence, and other forms of gruesome and propagandistic material can result in fines of up to 6% of a company’s revenue. These rules are designed to ensure that social media platforms promptly remove content that promotes terrorism or engages in the unauthorized sharing of violent acts.

In recent weeks, X has experienced an influx of images, videos, and hashtags depicting the violent attacks on Israel, showcasing the murder and kidnapping of numerous individuals. Surprisingly, X’s own policies dictate the immediate removal of such material.

The European Union’s request for Musk’s attention emphasizes the need for a swift, accurate, and complete response within the given 24-hour timeframe. The response will be factored into an assessment file determining X’s compliance with the Digital Services Act.

Meanwhile, Michelle Donelan, the British minister responsible for the UK’s online content regulations, plans to hold meetings with major media companies, including Google, Meta, X, TikTok, and Snapchat. The purpose of these meetings is to remind the platforms of their obligations to remove content involving antisemitism and extreme violence, particularly in light of the recent Hamas attacks.

Musk, in response to Breton’s X post, sought clarification on how his social media company may have potentially violated Europe’s content rules. While expressing X’s policy of openness and transparency, Musk, in turn, asked for Breton to demonstrate how X may have transgressed.