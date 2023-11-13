Ambiguity Surrounds Elon Musk’s Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

In a recent social media post, biographer Walter Isaacson attempted to provide additional clarity on an excerpt from his upcoming book, which caused significant uproar. The controversial passage details how Elon Musk allegedly directed engineers to disable communication from his Starlink satellites near Russian-occupied Crimea, in order to impede an attack on Russian warships. Isaacson emphasized that coverage was never enabled all the way to Crimea as the Ukrainians believed, but instead, military officials requested Musk’s assistance specifically for the drone attack. However, Musk declined, fearing dire consequences.

Contrary to earlier reports, which stated that Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off coverage within 100 kilometers of the Crimean coast, resulting in Ukrainian drone submarines losing connectivity and drifting ashore harmlessly, Isaacson’s explanation sheds new light on the situation. It underscores Musk’s cautionary attitude towards avoiding a major war, which he believed would have been triggered by enabling communication during the drone attack.

Ukrainian officials, including Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vehemently criticized Musk for his decision, claiming it allowed the Russian fleet to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities. They accused Musk of displaying a combination of ignorance and an overinflated ego. Conversely, Russian authorities applauded Musk’s actions.

This incident unfolded at a time when tensions were escalating between Ukrainian forces and Musk, who had been providing vital internet connectivity to Ukraine via his Starlink satellites since the outset of Russia’s invasion. Fearing the potential for a global conflict, Musk had imposed restrictions on the use of Starlink by the Ukrainian military in regions under Russian control and for drone control operations.

The release of Isaacson’s biography, titled “Elon Musk,” is slated for September 12th. This book promises to offer further insights into the enigmatic entrepreneur’s life and decision-making processes.

FAQ