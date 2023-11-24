The Remarkable Rediscovery of Auschwitz’s Hidden Melodies

In an astounding turn of events, forgotten musical scores found at Auschwitz will finally be heard after years of painstaking restoration by a talented composer.

Leo Geyer, a 31-year-old musician and conductor, stumbled upon the collection of musical manuscripts during a visit to Auschwitz in 2015. He was originally commissioned to compose music as a tribute to Martin Gilbert, a renowned Holocaust expert. Seeking to understand the gravity of Gilbert’s work, Geyer traveled to Poland and met with an archivist at the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and museum. It was during this meeting that the archivist mentioned the remnants of the musical scores.

Feeling a strong personal connection to the subject matter, Geyer was determined to bring these forgotten melodies back to life. Over the past few years, he has extensively researched testimonies from Auschwitz and delved into the history of music in concentration camps.

Unraveling the Melodic Puzzle

Geyer described the archival manuscripts as a broken jigsaw puzzle. The music had been mostly destroyed, leaving behind fragments of scores mixed together. With 210 pieces of music of varying levels of completion, reconstructing these compositions posed a significant challenge.

Undeterred, Geyer, currently pursuing a doctorate in music and composition at Oxford University, embarked on a mission to recreate the pieces. He made multiple trips back to Poland, determined to unravel the mysteries hidden within the musical fragments.

Musical Sanctuaries Amidst the Darkness

Geyer’s research shed light on the vital role music played in the lives of Auschwitz prisoners. Most concentration camps had orchestras comprised of prisoners playing whatever instruments they could find. Astonishingly, there were as many as six orchestras at Auschwitz, sanctioned and even commissioned by the SS.

These ad hoc ensembles consisted of a surreal mix of instruments. Accordions and saxophones, uncommon in traditional orchestras, were particularly prevalent. Meanwhile, instruments like oboes and bassoons were noticeably absent. Geyer’s investigation also revealed that the women’s orchestra of Birkenau had been lacking a cellist for years.

A Survivor’s Story

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a cellist who survived the Holocaust and resides in the UK today, was the missing puzzle piece for the women’s orchestra. In an online interview, she credited her survival to her involvement in the camp orchestra:

“As long as the Germans wanted an orchestra, it would have been counter-productive to kill us. Our task consisted of playing every morning and every evening at the gate of the camp so that the outgoing and incoming work commandos would march neatly in step.”

A Glimmer of Hope Through Music

Aside from their official duties, the orchestras occasionally performed in secret for fellow prisoners. This hidden music provided a glimmer of hope amidst the unimaginable horrors of Auschwitz.

Geyer shared that many individuals expressed immense gratitude for the music, as it provided a sense of normalcy and a momentary escape from the darkness that surrounded them.

FAQs:

1. Who discovered the musical manuscripts at Auschwitz?

Leo Geyer, a composer and conductor, stumbled upon the musical manuscripts during a visit to Auschwitz in 2015.

2. How many musical scores were found in the Auschwitz archive?

The archive contained 210 pieces of music of varying levels of completion, all of which were remnants from orchestras at Auschwitz.

3. What instruments were commonly found in the Auschwitz orchestras?

The orchestras featured a mixture of instruments, including accordions and saxophones. Unconventional instruments like these were prevalent, while instruments like oboes and bassoons were notably absent.

4. How did music impact the lives of prisoners in Auschwitz?

Music offered a sense of normality in an otherwise unimaginable place. The orchestras’ performances provided a moment of solace and a glimmer of hope for both performers and listeners.

5. Who was Anita Lasker-Wallfisch?

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch was a cellist who became a member of the women’s orchestra in Birkenau. She survived the Holocaust and continues to live in the UK today.