The Roman Emperor: An Exploration of Gender Identity in Ancient Times

In a bold move, a museum in the UK has sparked controversy by identifying an ancient Roman emperor as a transgender woman. The North Hertfordshire Museum has chosen to refer to Elagabalus, who reigned from AD 218-222, as “she” and “her,” based on evidence found in classical texts. This decision has raised questions and ignited debates among historians and scholars.

Classical texts, particularly those by Cassius Dio, suggest that Elagabalus, born as a man, identified as a woman. However, it is important to consider the context in which these texts were written. As Cambridge professor Andrew Wallace-Hadrill points out, accusing a Roman man of feminine behavior was a severe insult. Some argue that Dio’s claims were attempts at character assassination, aimed at undermining Elagabalus’ reputation.

It is crucial to note that the concept of transgender identity did not exist in ancient Rome. According to Christian Laes, a classicist and ancient historian, the Romans did not perceive transgenderism as a distinct category. Instead, individuals who deviated from societal norms, particularly in times of crisis, became targets for blame and scapegoating.

Dio portrays Elagabalus as a sexually promiscuous individual, suggesting that the emperor was married four times to women and once to a man named Hiercoles, a former slave. During their marriage, Elagabalus was referred to as “wife, mistress, and queen.” The texts also mention Elagabalus wearing makeup and wigs. Laes argues that much of this criticism stems from the aristocracy and the senatorial class’s disdain for the emperor’s Eastern origins and beliefs.

Racial prejudice against Elagabalus, who hailed from Syria rather than Rome, likely played a role in the negative portrayal of the emperor. This, combined with the power struggles and political instability of the time, may have contributed to the creation of a distorted narrative about Elagabalus’ gender identity and behavior.

As with any historical interpretation, it is essential to critically evaluate the sources and the biases that may have influenced them. While the North Hertfordshire Museum’s decision to label Elagabalus as a transgender woman may be intriguing, it should be seen as a challenging perspective rather than an indisputable truth.

