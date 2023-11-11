New Earthquakes Rock Western Afghanistan – Geological Survey

Multiple seismic events occurred in the western region of Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The first and most significant earthquake measured 6.3 in magnitude. Subsequent tremors followed, ranging from 5.5 to 5.9 on the Richter scale. The latter quake, which occurred approximately 35 km (20 miles) northwest of Herat, stood as the largest of the subsequent aftershocks.

As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties or damages resulting from these earthquakes.

It is worth noting that the initial earthquake was originally reported as a magnitude 6.2 by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). While the discrepancy is slight, it highlights the importance of precise data collection and analysis in determining the exact magnitude of an earthquake.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the Richter scale?

A: The Richter scale is a logarithmic measurement scale used to quantify the magnitude of earthquakes. It measures the amount of seismic energy released by an earthquake.

Q: What does the term “aftershock” mean?

A: An aftershock is a smaller earthquake that occurs after a larger earthquake, originating from the same location or in the vicinity. These aftershocks can continue for days, weeks, or even months following the initial earthquake.

Q: How do scientists determine the magnitude of an earthquake?

A: Scientists measure the magnitude of an earthquake using seismographs. These instruments record the ground motion caused by seismic waves, providing valuable data to calculate the earthquake’s size.

Please remember that earthquake occurrences can be unexpected and potentially dangerous. It is crucial to follow safety protocols and stay informed through reliable sources during such events.

Source: Reuters