Pakistani Doctor Sentenced to 18 Years for Attempting to Support Terrorism

A Pakistani doctor who aspired to join the Islamic State (ISIS) has been sentenced to 18 years in a U.S. prison, according to federal prosecutors. Muhammad Masood, 31, had pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Masood, who worked at a research clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was arrested in March 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport while attempting to board a flight to Los Angeles. His plan was to travel to the Middle East and join ISIS as a combat medic.

In court, Masood’s lawyer argued that the sentence was overly harsh, citing his client’s history of mental illness. However, prosecutors pushed for the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, asserting that Masood had willingly chosen to become involved with a terrorist organization despite having a successful career.

The investigation into Masood began when authorities discovered his inquiries on an encrypted social media platform about “making hijra” – a term frequently used by ISIS members to refer to traveling to their controlled territories for the purpose of engaging in violent jihad.

Masood connected with government informants on the platform, who he believed were fellow ISIS members willing to assist him in joining the organization. During their conversations, Masood expressed his dissatisfaction with living in the United States and discussed the possibility of carrying out lone wolf attacks.

Ultimately, Masood expressed a desire to serve as a combat medic for ISIS on the frontline. He initially planned to reach Syria by flying from Chicago to Jordan but was thwarted by the closure of Jordan’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an alternative, he purchased a ticket for a flight from Minnesota to Los Angeles before his arrest.

While Masood’s lawyer argued that his actions were a consequence of his mental illness and various stressors, the judge sentenced him to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat of individuals attempting to provide material support to terrorist organizations and highlights the need for continued vigilance in combating terrorism.