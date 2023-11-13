A Tragic Event Unfolds: Devastating Mudslide Claims Lives in Northwestern China

In a somber turn of events, a mudslide in the northwestern city of Xi’an in China has left 21 people dead and six individuals still missing, according to officials. The disaster, which occurred on Friday, has brought to light the unprecedented levels of summer rainfall the country has been grappling with.

China’s emergency management authority provided an update on the number of casualties, underscoring the severity of the situation. Earlier reports from China Central Television (CCTV), the state-owned broadcaster, indicated that 18 people were either deceased or missing, with two confirmed fatalities.

Images captured by Xinhua, China’s official news agency, depict broken trees and heaps of debris lining the muddy roads of a village. The extent of the damage is evident, with homes and infrastructure either destroyed or severely damaged. The mudslide wreaked havoc on two houses and resulted in power outages for approximately 900 households in the region.

Heavy rainfall, a consequence of Typhoon Khanun, has been affecting various areas of Japan and South Korea. The typhoon lost strength as it made landfall in China’s northeastern province of Liaoning on Friday night, transforming into a tropical depression. Nevertheless, the relentless rain still poses flood risks to low-lying cities, including Ansha, in Liaoning. As a result, 17,859 people have been evacuated from the area.

The Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported that there has been a peak of 52mm (2in) of rainfall per hour in Liaoning, causing four reservoirs to exceed flood limits. In response to the widespread flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Management collaborated with the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters to hold a special meeting to assess the situation and establish preventive measures for provinces heavily impacted by the disaster. These provinces include Liaoning, Shaanxi, Tianjin, and Chongqing.

It is essential to note that this occurs amidst the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri, which brought torrential rain and flooding to northern China after making landfall on July 28. Uncharacteristically wet weather conditions, exacerbated by rising temperatures, have contributed to the prevalence of intense convective weather patterns across various parts of China this summer.

Furthermore, a supercell storm materialized on Saturday morning in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Videos posted by the People’s Daily newspaper captured the ominous sight of dark, swirling clouds looming over the ground. As one commentator in the video aptly described it, “The force of nature is irresistible.”

FAQs:

