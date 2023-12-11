Kenya Plunged into Darkness Once Again, Prompting Calls for Investigation

NAIROBI, Kenya – In yet another bout of darkness, Kenya was hit by a power blackout on Sunday evening, creating widespread disruption across the country. This marks the third nationwide outage in a span of three months, raising concerns and prompting calls for an investigation into the cause.

The widespread power failure, which began around 8 p.m. local time, affected essential facilities, including Nairobi’s main airport, a crucial transportation hub connecting East Africa to the rest of the world. As the blackout persisted, Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen expressed the need for a formal investigation into potential acts of sabotage and coverup.

Kenya Power, the state-run utility, attributed the blackout to a “system disturbance.” Technicians promptly started working to address the issue and restore power to affected areas. Although some progress was made by Monday morning, numerous regions in Kenya remained without electricity.

This recent blackout follows previous incidents in which engineers struggled for hours to restore power. Notably, on August 25th, Kenya endured its longest power disruption in history. The cause of that outage remains a mystery, with the power company and Africa’s largest wind farm both pointing fingers at each other.

As frustrations mount, Kenyans have taken to social media to express their concerns and demand answers from Kenya Power. The frequent power outages have become a subject of ridicule, with comparisons being made to power companies in Nigeria and South Africa, where rationing or load-shedding is common practice.

The timing of this latest blackout is particularly challenging for Kenya, as the nation currently grapples with high fuel prices. Many attribute the soaring costs to significant losses suffered by businesses and the struggling economy at large.

