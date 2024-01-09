MSNBC Loses Renowned Journalist as Mehdi Hasan Decides to Move on for New Challenges

In a surprising turn of events, MSNBC’s prominent Muslim journalist, Mehdi Hasan, has announced his departure from the network. Unwilling to accept a demotion that resulted in the loss of his regular Sunday night program, Hasan made the decision to part ways with MSNBC. This decision came after the network’s announcement in November, which informed Hasan that he would no longer host his weekly show but would continue as an analyst and fill-in anchor.

Although no public explanation was given for this demotion, it sparked a petition campaign led by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee in protest. Representative Ilhan Omar voiced her concern over the cancellation of Hasan’s show, highlighting the rise of anti-Muslim bigotry and the suppression of Muslim voices.

When asked for a comment, an MSNBC spokeswoman stated that the network had no statement regarding Hasan’s exit.