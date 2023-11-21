Deaths of MSF Doctors and the Ongoing Crisis in Gaza

In a tragic incident that unfolded at Al-Awda hospital in Gaza, Palestine, two doctors from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila and Dr Ahmad Al Sahar, along with a third doctor, Dr Ziad Al-Tatari, lost their lives as a result of a strike. This devastating event has plunged their families and colleagues into mourning, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill.

Al-Awda hospital, one of the few remaining functional medical centers in northern Gaza, was targeted during the attack, resulting in the destruction of the third and fourth floors where Dr Abu Nujaila and Dr Al Sahar were present at the time. Furthermore, several medical personnel, including MSF staff members, suffered severe injuries. This strike, which MSF strongly condemns, underscores the urgent need for the protection and respect of medical facilities, staff, and patients.

At present, over 200 patients remain in Al-Awda hospital, deprived of the necessary care they desperately require. Immediate measures must be taken to safely evacuate these patients to other functioning hospitals. However, the ongoing supply shortages, attacks on medical facilities, and the overwhelming number of patients have pushed all hospitals in Gaza beyond their capacity since October. This dire situation exacerbates the urgency to address the dire healthcare crisis and provide much-needed support.

The recent attack on Al-Awda hospital is not an isolated incident but rather highlights a concerning pattern of assaults on medical facilities in Gaza. Médecins Sans Frontières emphasizes that such actions contravene International Humanitarian Law and demands an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of lives. The lifting of the siege is equally imperative, along with comprehensive efforts to safeguard medical facilities and the dedicated healthcare workers who risk their lives to serve their communities.

Since 2018, MSF has been actively engaged in Al-Awda hospital, offering essential services like reconstructive surgery for adults and trauma surgery for children. The organization pays homage to the courage demonstrated by its staff members who persistently work under unimaginable circumstances. The untimely demise of Dr Abu Nujaila and Dr Al Sahar serves as a poignant reminder of their unwavering dedication and commitment to providing life-saving medical care.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)?

Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, is an international medical humanitarian organization that provides emergency healthcare and medical assistance to populations affected by crises, such as armed conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters, and exclusion from healthcare.

2. What happened at Al-Awda hospital in Gaza?

Al-Awda hospital in Gaza was struck by an attack, resulting in the killing of two MSF doctors, Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila and Dr Ahmad Al Sahar, and another doctor, Dr Ziad Al-Tatari. The hospital, a vital healthcare facility in northern Gaza, sustained significant damage, and additional medical staff, including MSF personnel, were also injured.

3. What is the current situation in Gaza’s medical facilities?

Gaza’s medical facilities have been operating beyond their capacity due to ongoing supply shortages, attacks on hospitals, and a large number of patients. The recent strike on Al-Awda hospital further strains the healthcare system, leaving more than 200 patients unable to receive the necessary level of care they urgently need.

4. How does MSF respond to the attacks on medical facilities in Gaza?

Médecins Sans Frontières strongly condemns the attacks on medical facilities and calls for the immediate respect and protection of these facilities, medical personnel, and patients. The organization emphasizes that such attacks violate International Humanitarian Law and urges an immediate ceasefire, along with the lifting of the siege, to prevent further loss of lives.

5. How long has MSF been working in Al-Awda hospital?

MSF has been actively working in Al-Awda hospital since 2018. The organization’s medical teams provide crucial services, including reconstructive surgery for adults and trauma surgery for children. MSF acknowledges the bravery of its staff members who continue to work diligently in the face of unimaginable violence and adversity.