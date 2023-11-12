MrBeast’s Philanthropic Mission: Building 100 Wells in Africa

American YouTuber MrBeast, known as Jimmy Donaldson in real life, recently released a video showcasing his latest charitable endeavor: the construction of 100 wells across various countries in Africa. This initiative has sparked a mixed response online, highlighting both admiration and criticism for his actions.

The new wells, which have been built in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, are set to provide clean drinking water to approximately 500,000 people. In conjunction with this effort, MrBeast also organized a fundraiser to support local water aid organizations, which has already raised over $300,000.

In addition to the wells, MrBeast’s video reveals other acts of kindness, including donations of supplies to Kenyan schools such as furniture, soccer balls, computers, whiteboards, and projectors. He also constructed a bridge to connect a village with local schools and a hospital, ensuring safer access for residents. Furthermore, MrBeast donated bicycles to a village in Zimbabwe, facilitating easier transportation for children attending school.

While MrBeast’s efforts have received praise, they have also exposed the shortcomings of the Kenyan government, as highlighted by Kenyan activists and journalists. Boniface Mwangi, a prominent activist, criticized the government, referring to the country as “a begging nation governed by millionaires.” Freelance journalist Ferdinand Omondi commended MrBeast’s actions but lamented that they highlighted the inadequacies that should have been addressed by the government long ago.

As the most popular individual creator on YouTube, boasting over 200 million subscribers, MrBeast’s philanthropic endeavors have propelled him to great heights. Alongside previous acts of generosity, such as sponsoring cataract surgeries for 1,000 blind individuals and providing prosthetic limbs for 2,000 amputees, he has amassed a business empire potentially worth more than $1 billion. Time magazine even recognized his influence, naming him one of the most influential people in 2023.

Despite these accomplishments, MrBeast has faced accusations of exploiting vulnerable individuals for his own gain. However, he remains resolute, declaring that he will continue using his platform to help people and inspire his audience to do the same.

