The Benefits of Exploring Your Options During Your Free Trial

During your free trial, you’ll gain access to the full range of features offered by our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides a comprehensive selection of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, while our Premium Digital package includes all of that plus our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with in-depth reporting on key business themes.

If you wish to switch to a different plan during your trial, you have the flexibility to do so by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows you to explore all the options and find the perfect fit for your needs.

At the end of your trial, you will be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan automatically, which costs $69 per month. However, if you prefer to save money, you can change your plan to an annual subscription and enjoy a 20% discount on the premium access.

Alternatively, if you find that our Standard Digital package fulfills your requirements, you can choose to downgrade to that plan. Our Standard Digital offering is a robust and high-quality journalistic service that has satisfied many of our users. You can compare the features of both packages to make an informed decision.

Remember, any changes you make to your subscription will take effect at the end of the trial period. This means that even if you decide to downgrade or cancel, you will still have full access for the remaining four weeks of your trial.

Cancellation is easy and can be done online at any time. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option. You will continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

We accept multiple forms of payment, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal, to ensure convenience and flexibility for our users.

Take advantage of your free trial to explore the different options, tailor your subscription to your needs, and experience the full benefits of our digital offerings.