BJP Leaders Deliberate on Chief Minister Selection after Resignations

New Delhi: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces the task of selecting Chief Ministers for three key states. A meeting was held today at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, where top party leaders convened to discuss this crucial matter. This gathering follows an earlier meeting with the 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) who resigned from parliament after winning the recent assembly polls.

The 12 MPs who resigned include prominent leaders such as Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh, and Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh, as well as Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena, and Diya Kumari from Rajasthan.

This move by the BJP to contest the recent election without declaring a Chief Ministerial candidate paid off handsomely, as they succeeded in capturing Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and retained their hold on Madhya Pradesh. However, with victory comes the pressing question of who will assume leadership roles in these states.

Speculation has been mounting about the selection process, with various factions within the BJP discussing potential candidates. One potential approach is to choose candidates based on their class rather than caste, as per Prime Minister Modi’s preference. It is rumored that a tribal candidate may be chosen for Chhattisgarh, a representative from the Backward Classes for Madhya Pradesh, and a Rajput for Rajasthan. Furthermore, the candidate must represent the youth, working classes, or be a woman who can effectively anchor the party in the state while avoiding controversy.

The decision-making process has been entrusted to the Central leadership, with key state leaders such as Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, and four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaving the final verdict to their higher-ups. Rajasthan, in particular, has a long list of contenders, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, veteran Kirori Lal Meena, and state BJP chief CP Joshi.

Amidst these discussions, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who led the BJP to a historic victory in Madhya Pradesh, emphasized the party’s commitment to welfare schemes aimed at the marginalized sections of society. This comment serves as a poignant reminder of the BJP’s dedication to improving the lives of the underprivileged, following in the footsteps of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

Though various names are being circulated as potential Chief Minister candidates, including Union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the final decision remains unknown. Despite the uncertainty, the BJP is aware that making the wrong choice could have consequences in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the three states combined possess a total of 65 parliamentary seats.

As the BJP brainstorms over the selection of Chief Ministers, the party aims to navigate through this critical process strategically. The outcome of this deliberation will undoubtedly shape the political landscape in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and influence the BJP’s electoral prospects in the coming years.

