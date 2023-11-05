New Law Proposed to Protect Heritage Venues Following Devastating Fire at Iconic Pub

A recent public meeting held in the wake of a destructive fire at the 18th Century Crooked House pub near Dudley has led to a call for better protection for heritage venues. Marco Longhi, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, expressed his intention to pursue a new law that would prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The fire, suspected to be arson, completely destroyed the beloved pub less than two days after it broke out.

Highlighting the significance of the Crooked House and its unfortunate fate, Longhi stressed the need for stronger legislation to safeguard historic buildings and pubs. He stated that the current legislative framework was inadequate and proposed a “Crooked House law” that would provide enhanced protection for such venues. The MP pledged to capture the attention of Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, as soon as parliament reconvened.

During the meeting, concerned residents voiced their support for the restoration of the iconic pub. Many shared their desire for it to be rebuilt in the same location, but suggested improvements such as better lighting to deter illegal dumping. Former patrons of the Crooked House expressed disappointment over the new owners’ absence and called for an explanation of the events leading up to the fire.

The South Staffordshire Council was absent from the meeting, causing further disillusionment among attendees. However, South Staffordshire Conservative MP Sir Gavin Williamson also expressed his backing for the restoration of the site. To ensure public safety and preserve any potential evidence, fencing has been erected around the ruins as ordered by the Health and Safety Executive.

While investigations into the fire continue, the incident has sparked a renewed conversation about the protection of historic venues. The proposed Crooked House law could serve as a vital step forward in safeguarding important cultural landmarks and preventing similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The community’s outpouring of support for the restoration of the Crooked House demonstrates the enduring value and significance of these heritage establishments.