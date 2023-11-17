Cracking Down: Former MP Crispin Blunt Arrested on Serious Charges

In a shocking turn of events, former Tory MP Crispin Blunt has recently confirmed his arrest on suspicion of rape. The Reigate MP, who had his whip suspended by the Conservative Party, made a statement acknowledging that he had been questioned twice by the police in connection with the alleged incident. Blunt initially reported his concerns about extortion three weeks ago, which led to the subsequent investigation.

This arrest has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with the Conservative Party withdrawing the whip from Blunt. As a result, he will now sit as an independent MP and has been asked to stay away from Parliament. Blunt’s political career has been marked by various positions of influence, including his tenure as a justice minister from 2010 to 2012 and his chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

While Blunt maintains his cooperation with Surrey Police’s investigation, he remains confident that he will not be charged. His willingness to fully cooperate with the authorities suggests his commitment to a fair and thorough investigation. The police, meanwhile, have confirmed that a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has since been released on conditional police bail, pending further inquiries.

This recent arrest adds to the growing list of sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued the Conservative Party. The party has declined to comment on the matter, and it remains to be seen how this incident will impact both Blunt’s personal reputation and the party as a whole.

