“Grief Consumes a Pakistani City After Devastating Suicide Bombing”

Quetta, Pakistan — Munir Ahmed Baloch is receiving an influx of visitors at his home in Mastung, a town located 50km (31 miles) from the city of Quetta in southwest Pakistan. These individuals have come to offer condolences for the tragic loss of his younger brother Sarfaraz. On a day meant for celebration, Sarfaraz and his brothers, along with hundreds of fellow worshippers, were outside a local mosque commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday when a suicide bomber detonated himself, abruptly transforming the festive atmosphere into one of mourning.

In the aftermath of the bombing, the town of Mastung, situated in the Balochistan province, remains shrouded in grief. The death toll has reached 60, with many others sustaining injuries and receiving medical treatment in Quetta, the provincial capital.

Among the victims was 24-year-old Sarfaraz. Munir Ahmed Baloch, 35, shared the heart-wrenching tale of his brother’s final moments, recounting how Sarfaraz had moved to the front of the congregation, leaving Munir at the rear. Overwhelmed by the horrors he witnessed, Munir struggled to put his emotions into words. Today, mourning permeates every street and village in Mastung, leaving the community bewildered as they grapple to comprehend the motive behind such a despicable act committed during a sacred religious gathering.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has distanced itself from the bombing. Nevertheless, an insidious unease persists within the town even two days later.

In solidarity with the victims’ families, the business community in the Balochistan province organized a shutdown on Sunday, closing shops in Quetta, Mastung, and other surrounding towns such as Khuzdar and Kalat. Muhammad Yasin Mengal, the secretary general of the Association of Business Community Members in Quetta, emphasized the urgent need for the government to prioritize maintaining law and order, as the scourge of terrorism has decimated economic activity in Balochistan.

The village of Khad Kocha, located approximately 8km (5 miles) from Mastung, mourns the loss of four family members—two brothers and two cousins—who attended the mosque dressed in new clothes but never returned. Zahoor Ahmed, a grieving relative, expressed profound disappointment in those who targeted innocent people on such a holy day, remarking that they could not be considered true Muslims. Ahmed fervently prayed for his brothers’ martyrdom to be accepted by God.

Over the past 15 years, Pakistan has grappled with armed groups, but the nation has witnessed a remarkable surge in attacks since November 2021, following the collapse of a delicate peace agreement between the government and the TTP. Earlier this year, a bomb blast at a mosque within the police quarters in the northwestern city of Peshawar claimed over 100 lives.

Pakistan’s caretaker government, entrusted with conducting a peaceful election in January 2024, has faced significant difficulties in addressing these attacks. On Saturday, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti claimed to have knowledge of the perpetrators behind the Mastung attack, promising that no one responsible would escape justice. Bugti pledged strong retribution for the bloodshed of Pakistani citizens, emphasizing a united and forceful response.

While the Balochistan government has announced monetary compensation of 1.5 million rupees ($5,184) for the victims of the Mastung blast, the value of money pales in comparison to the irreparable loss experienced by grieving families. Shahbaz Khan Baloch, who traveled from the remote village of Sharif Abad to Quetta, pleads with the Pakistani government to furnish injured family members with quality healthcare. Despite the devastation, Shahbaz’s spirit remains unbroken as he implores for better medical facilities, particularly for a critically wounded relative struck by shrapnel in the head.

Shahbaz vividly recalls how he left his loved ones to relish in the joyous celebrations of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, only to receive a distressing phone call moments later, informing him of a powerful explosion that ravaged the congregation. He rushed to the scene, where the only sights waiting for him were blood and lifeless bodies strewn across the ground.

FAQs

1. Has any group claimed responsibility for the attack?

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of writing.

2. How has the business community responded to the tragedy?

The business community in Balochistan observed a shutdown to mourn the victims and demonstrate solidarity with their families.

3. What is the state of healthcare facilities for the injured?

Shahbaz Khan Baloch has called on the Pakistani government to provide quality healthcare to injured family members, highlighting the critical condition of one relative who sustained a head injury.

4. What has been the government’s response?

The caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, has vowed to seek justice for the victims and stated that the government knows the identities of those involved in the attack.

5. What compensation has been announced for the victims?

The Balochistan government has announced compensation of 1.5 million rupees ($5,184) for the victims of the Mastung blast.