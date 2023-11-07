Record-Breaking Climber Responds to Controversy Surrounding K2 Summit

An accomplished Norwegian climber, Kristin Harila, has recently faced backlash and accusations of leaving a dying porter behind during her record-breaking summit of K2. In a statement on her website, Harila vehemently denies these claims and expresses her frustration with the spread of misinformation and hatred surrounding the incident.

Together with Nepalese climber Tenjin Sherpa, Harila successfully completed the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in just three months and one day. Their final challenge was conquering the treacherous K2 peak in Pakistan, known for being more technically challenging than Mount Everest.

However, their remarkable achievement has been marred by allegations that they ignored a Pakistani porter named Mohammad Hassan who fell off a sheer edge, hanging upside down in ropes and later died. Harila insists that she and her team did everything within their power to save Hassan’s life, contrary to the accusations thrown at them.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing climbers pass by Hassan without providing organized rescue operations, even though there were Sherpas and mountain guides present who could have helped. While the individuals who passed the fallen porter were not identified, it is mentioned that Harila and two other climbers were aiming for a record-breaking achievement, creating a highly competitive and heated summit rush.

Harila responds to the controversy by emphasizing the extensive efforts they made to assist Hassan. She and her team spent 90 minutes trying to help him and his friend after the fall. Harila elaborates on the dangers they faced, with Hassan not wearing suitable gear and being exposed to extreme cold temperatures. Despite their best attempts, an avalanche occurred, requiring some team members to assist other climbers.

The climber concludes her statement by expressing her disappointment with the insensitivity of sharing videos and photographs of the incident without consent. She also addresses the issue of death threats they have received, condemning such behavior as unacceptable.

It is important to consider Harila’s perspective and the complexities of mountaineering expeditions when assessing accusations. While the controversy surrounding the K2 summit brings attention to important discussions about safety and ethics in mountain climbing, it is crucial to approach the topic with fairness and an understanding of the challenges faced in extreme environments.