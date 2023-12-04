The Tragic Eruption of Mount Merapi: Search for Climbers Continues

Indonesian rescuers have tragically discovered the bodies of 11 climbers following the eruption of Mount Merapi, an active volcano in West Sumatra. Despite the grim discovery, three individuals were found alive, while 12 climbers remain missing. Another official has reported that the number of missing climbers could be as high as 22.

The search for the missing climbers was temporarily halted due to concerns over safety. A small eruption on Monday prompted the suspension of the search and rescue efforts, as it posed a significant danger to the rescue teams. Jodi Haryawan, spokesperson for the search and rescue team, stated, “It’s too dangerous if we continue searching now.”

Earlier on Monday, 49 climbers were successfully evacuated from the area, with many of them receiving treatment for burns. However, there are still 26 individuals who have not been evacuated. Of these, 14 have been located, while three were found alive and tragically, 11 were found deceased. The head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, Abdul Malik, disclosed these figures.

The eruption of Mount Merapi created ash plumes that were both white and grey, leading to the stranding and injury of climbers. Additionally, volcanic ash spread across several surrounding villages. Consequently, two climbing routes were closed, and residents living near the volcano were strongly advised to maintain a safe distance of 3km (1.8 miles) from the mouth of the crater due to the potential lava threat.

The climbing expedition began with 75 hikers on Saturday, but unfortunately, the volcanic eruption disrupted their journey. More than 160 personnel, including police and soldiers, were deployed to search for the missing climbers. While eight of the rescued climbers were taken to the hospital with burns, and one suffered a broken limb, the rescue efforts are ongoing.

Videos circulating on social media depict the evacuated climbers, their faces and hair covered in volcanic dust and rain. “Some suffered from burns because it was very hot, and they have been taken to the hospital,” shared Rudy Rinaldi, head of the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency. He further explained that those injured were individuals who had ventured closer to the crater.

Rescue teams have been tirelessly working through the night to ensure the safe descent of the mountaineers. The eruption expulsed ash plumes reaching over 3,000 meters into the air. Consequently, falling ash has blanketed several villages, obstructing sunlight. The National Disaster Management Agency has distributed masks and encouraged residents to wear eyeglasses as protective measures against volcanic ash.

Mount Merapi remains on its third-highest alert level, showing increased activity in recent weeks, as monitored by authorities. It is one of over 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a country located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” renowned for its active volcanoes and seismic activity.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/

– Associated Press: https://www.ap.org/

– Agence France-Presse: https://www.afp.com/