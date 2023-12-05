Mount Marapi Eruption: A Survivor’s Tale of Perseverance

In a terrifying turn of events, Muhammad Fadli found himself in the midst of chaos as Mount Marapi erupted. The ground shook beneath his feet, causing him to seek shelter behind a pile of rocks with his friends. However, fate took an unfortunate turn as a rock the size of a human fist came hurtling towards him, breaking his finger upon impact. Another rock followed, breaking his leg. This was just the beginning of the harrowing journey that lay ahead.

The eruption of Mount Marapi sent a towering ash cloud soaring 3km into the sky, blanketing nearby villages in ash and plunging the area into darkness. The aftermath of the eruption claimed the lives of twenty-two people, while one hiker remains missing. Muhammad Fadli and twelve other injured hikers now find themselves in hospital, undergoing treatment for their wounds.

Recalling his ordeal from his hospital bed at Padang Panjang Hospital in West Sumatra, Muhammad recounts the moments of sheer terror he experienced. Thick black smoke engulfed the skies, impairing his vision completely. Climbing Mount Marapi, also known as the “Mountain of Fire,” alongside 17 friends, he and three others became separated from the group as the eruption unfolded.

One of his friends, who sought refuge beside him, was struck by a devastating blow to the head. Struggling against treacherous conditions, the group cautiously made their way down the mountain, desperately avoiding the searing heat emanating from the volcano.

“We persevered by seeking shelter in the cliffs and carefully descending, hoping to find a signal to call for help,” Muhammad recalls.

Finally, after what felt like an eternity, they managed to make contact with the National Search and Rescue Agency. Instructed to wait at a designated pick-up spot, it took arduous hours before rescuers finally arrived. And when they did, Muhammad felt an overwhelming sense of relief wash over him.

Ravaged by broken bones, wounds, and burns, Muhammad was carried to safety on a stretcher by the rescuers. Despite their injuries, he and his three friends managed to survive the devastating eruption.

Mount Marapi, known for its popularity among hikers, is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. Surprisingly, there were no warning signs prior to their ascent, leaving them unprepared for the cataclysmic event. Even though Muhammad had climbed the volcano multiple times before, this eruption caught them off guard.

In a video message sent to her mother, another survivor named Zhafirah Zahrim Febrina, also known as Ife, revealed the extent of her trauma. Her face burnt and her hair caked with thick grey ash, she appeared visibly shocked.

While Mount Marapi has had an ongoing alert status since 2011, hikers were given permission to climb it in July, despite regulations forbidding approaches to the crater, according to the West Sumatra Natural Resource Conservation Agency (BKSDA). However, the exact enforcement of these rules prior to the recent hike remains uncertain.

Located on Sumatra, one of Indonesia’s largest islands, Mount Marapi stands at an impressive height of 2,891m. The Indonesian archipelago, situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is characterized by its high volcanic and seismic activity.

As survivors like Muhammad Fadli and Ife continue their path to recovery, their stories serve as a reminder of the unpredictable power of nature. It is through their unwavering strength and resilience that they triumphed over adversity, reminding us of the indomitable spirit that resides within us all.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What happened during the eruption of Mount Marapi? Mount Marapi erupted, sending a massive ash cloud into the air, resulting in the death of twenty-two people and injuring several others, including Muhammad Fadli and Zhafirah Zahrim Febrina (Ife). How did Muhammad Fadli and his friends survive? Despite sustaining injuries such as broken bones, wounds, and burns, Muhammad Fadli and his three friends survived by seeking shelter in the cliffs and cautiously making their way down the mountain, all while desperately searching for a signal to call for help. Were there any prior warnings or signs of the eruption? According to Muhammad Fadli, no warning signs were present prior to their ascent. Although Mount Marapi has had an ongoing alert status since 2011, hikers were granted permission to climb the volcano in July, despite regulations forbidding approaches to the crater. Where is Mount Marapi located? Mount Marapi is situated on Sumatra, one of Indonesia’s largest islands. It stands at a height of 2,891m, making it one of the most prominent landmarks in the region. What is the Pacific Ring of Fire? The Pacific Ring of Fire is an area in the Pacific Ocean known for its intense seismic and volcanic activity. It is characterized by the convergence of several tectonic plates, leading to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Sources:

BBC