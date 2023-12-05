Finding Hope in the Midst of Tragedy: Hikers Missing in Mount Marapi Eruption

Despite the devastating eruption of Mount Marapi in Indonesia that claimed the lives of 13 people, hope still lingers as rescue teams tirelessly search for 10 missing hikers. The unfortunate incident occurred on the island of Sumatra, where the victims were tragically found near the crater.

Following the eruption, which sent an ash tower soaring 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) into the sky, rescue officials discovered the bodies of the deceased hikers. However, amidst the chaos, several individuals were found alive and transported down the treacherous mountain slopes, despite facing further eruptions and hostile weather conditions.

Abdul Malik, the head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, confirmed the devastating news of the 13 casualties. He also expressed the ongoing efforts to locate the missing hikers, emphasizing the determination of the rescue teams. Additionally, Malik announced the discovery of two more deceased hikers, found late on Monday.

The rescue operations were captured in images shared by the national search and rescue agency, depicting a team of six individuals donning orange jackets and hard hats as they carefully carried a body down the mountainside.

The perilous situation is exacerbated by the continuous eruptions of Mount Marapi. As of Tuesday morning, the volcano was still active, hindering the rescue mission of over 200 personnel. Manual evacuations were attempted, with rescuers ascending the volcano to bring down victims on stretchers, battling ongoing eruptions and poor visibility.

Ahmad Rifandi, the head of Marapi’s monitoring post, reported multiple eruptions occurring between midnight and 8 a.m. local time. He emphasized the volcano’s continued activity and the obscured view of the ash column due to cloud cover.

Volcanic ash continued to descend around the mountain’s base, causing limited visibility for the news crew present. The head of Indonesia’s volcanology agency, Hendra Gunawan, highlighted that Marapi had been on the second alert level of a four-tier system since 2011. Furthermore, a three-kilometer exclusion zone surrounding the crater had been enforced.

Waiting anxiously at an information center located at the mountain’s base, relatives of the missing hikers sought updates and clung to hope. One father, Dasman, expressed his determination to remain there until he received news of his son, Zakir Habibi. Despite the devastating reality, he remained optimistic, hoping for his son’s survival.

Out of the 75 hikers recorded as hiking on the mountain, 49 were initially accounted for, some with burns and fractures. The search operation is set to continue for seven days, with rescue officials committed to finding the missing hikers.

As forensic workers tirelessly work to identify the deceased, the mountain’s symbolic name, “Mountain of Fire,” exhibits the volatile nature of Mount Marapi. Indonesia, positioned on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to the collision of tectonic plates. The country is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes.

