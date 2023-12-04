Mount Marapi: Tragic Volcanic Eruption Claims Lives of Hikers

A devastating eruption of Mount Marapi in Indonesia resulted in the deaths of eleven hikers. The volcano, one of the most active in the country, erupted over the weekend, spewing a massive ash cloud 3km into the sky. The eruption dimmed the sky and covered nearby villages in a thick layer of ash. Twelve hikers are still missing after the eruption, and the search was suspended temporarily due to a smaller eruption.

During the main eruption, there were 75 hikers in the area, but fortunately, most were able to evacuate safely. Although Mount Marapi is popular among hikers, it is known to be a volatile volcano. Last January to February, ash eruptions forced the closure of some trails, which were only reopened in June.

The rescue efforts were challenging and perilous. Rescue workers braved the harsh terrain, carrying the dead and injured down the mountain to waiting ambulances. Some of the survivors suffered burns and were taken to the hospital.

While the identities of the deceased have not been released, one hiker, Zhafirah Zahrim Febrina, sent a distressing video message to her mother from the volcano, displaying her burnt face and ash-covered hair. She and 18 of her school friends were on a hiking trip when the eruption occurred. Febrina is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, experiencing both physical and psychological trauma.

Mount Marapi is situated in Sumatra, one of Indonesia’s many islands. The country sits in the notorious Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its high volcanic and seismic activity due to the convergence of continental plates.

By taking proper precautions and closely monitoring the volcanic activity, authorities and hikers can help mitigate the risks associated with exploring this beautiful but unpredictable landscape. It is essential to prioritize safety and be aware of the ever-changing nature of volcanoes.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is a region in the Pacific Ocean where numerous earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur due to the tectonic plate boundaries and the subduction of oceanic plates beneath continental plates.

Hikers should always stay updated on the current volcanic activity and follow any warnings or guidance from local authorities. It is vital to have a plan in case of an eruption and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Additionally, wearing appropriate protective gear, such as masks and goggles, can help minimize exposure to volcanic ash.