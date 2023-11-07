The Challenge of Overtourism on Mount Fuji

The iconic Mount Fuji in Japan, known for its majestic beauty and cultural significance, is facing a mounting challenge: overtourism. Over the past few years, the number of visitors to the mountain has skyrocketed, leading to overcrowding, environmental degradation, and a decline in the quality of the mountaineering experience.

Mount Fuji was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2013, which brought increased attention and popularity to the mountain. However, this newfound fame has come at a cost. Miho Sakurai, a veteran ranger who has been patrolling the slopes of Mount Fuji for seven years, expresses concern over the growing number of visitors, stating that “there are definitely too many people on the mountain at the moment; the numbers are much higher than before.”

The situation has reached a critical point, with the Yamanashi prefectural government reporting that the number of visitors to the fifth hiking station alone has more than doubled from two million in 2012 to over five million in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting tourism boom have further exacerbated the issue, with approximately 65,000 hikers reaching the summit this year, a 17% increase from the previous year.

The impact of overtourism on Mount Fuji is evident in the overcrowded hiking trails, the littered foothills, and the strain on the mountain’s infrastructure. Yasuyoshi Okada of ICOMOS Japan emphasizes the need to address over-tourism to preserve the sacredness and value of Mount Fuji as a World Heritage site.

Efforts have been made to mitigate the situation, such as restricting private vehicles to the fifth station unless they are fully electric. However, this has led to an influx of buses ferrying large groups of visitors to the station. Limited toilet facilities and medical stations are also being overwhelmed by the increasing number of hikers.

The overcrowding has taken a toll on the mountaineering experience, especially for seasoned hikers. Kiyotatsu Yamamoto, a Mount Fuji specialist, notes that the crowds have detracted from the serenity and tranquility that were once associated with climbing the mountain.

To address the issue of overtourism, there have been calls for stricter regulations, including implementing higher entrance fees to ensure that only those who truly appreciate Mount Fuji’s heritage visit the mountain. The challenge lies in finding a balance between promoting tourism and preserving the natural and cultural significance of this iconic landmark.