Mount Etna Eruption Disrupts Travel in Sicily

A recent eruption of Mount Etna, the towering volcano in eastern Sicily, has led to the cancellation of flights at Catania airport, causing further complications for the already-troubled airport. The eruption, which occurred on Sunday night, resulted in the spewing of lava and ash into the sky, creating travel hazards for the surrounding areas.

Due to safety concerns, flights to and from Catania have been temporarily suspended until 6am on Tuesday morning. Travelers planning to fly in or out of Catania are strongly advised to check with their airlines for updates before heading to the airport on Tuesday.

In the meantime, incoming flights have been diverted to other airports within Sicily. These cancellations couldn’t have come at a worse time, as they coincide with the peak of Italy’s summer holiday season, and Tuesday being a public holiday.

The eruption also prompted Catania’s mayor, Enrico Trantino, to impose a 48-hour ban on the use of motorcycles and bicycles in the city. This decision was made due to the accumulation of ash on the streets, which poses a safety risk to motorists. Additionally, cars have been instructed to adhere to a reduced speed limit of 30kph (19mph) as a precautionary measure.

Interestingly, last week’s eruption was foreshadowed by the emission of gas rings by Mount Etna. This rare phenomenon occurs when gas bubbles are forced through a narrow opening within the volcano, resulting in a swirling motion that creates a distinct ring shape. These gas rings can reach considerable heights, propelling themselves hundreds of meters into the air.

As the tallest active volcano in Europe, Mount Etna has a history of regular eruptions dating back thousands of years. The most notable eruption in recent history took place in 1992.

The disruptions caused by this eruption add to the challenges faced by Catania airport, as it only recently recovered from a fire that severely impacted its operations for several weeks. Now, with the eruption of Mount Etna, travelers and airport authorities must again navigate through the resulting travel chaos.

Sources:

– Reuters

– Agence France-Presse