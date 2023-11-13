Sicily Travel Chaos: Mount Etna Eruption Disrupts Flights and Summer Holidays

Italian bank holiday plans are in disarray as Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupts, forcing the closure of Catania airport and causing widespread flight cancellations, delays, and diversions. The eruption has triggered an ash cloud, leading to major disruptions in travel to and from Sicily.

Catania airport, the second largest in Sicily, has suspended all flights until 8 pm today. The airport, handling approximately 200 flights daily, has urged passengers to contact their airlines for updates on their flights. As a result of the eruption, around 95% of flights have been cancelled, while a few are being diverted to other airports on the island, such as Comiso and Trapani.

Travel between Sicily’s airports is challenging due to the lack of a robust public transportation system. While coaches operate between major cities like Catania, Palermo, and Trapani, they primarily connect city centers rather than airports. Car hire services are available at all airports, providing travelers with an alternative means of transportation.

Airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet have issued warnings to passengers, advising them of possible delays, diversions, or cancellations to flights to and from Catania. Other airlines across Europe have also canceled dozens of flights to the affected region.

The eruption has not only impacted Catania airport but has also caused delays at Comiso airport. Flights to Malta have been redirected to avoid the ash cloud spread across Sicily.

Passengers affected by the disruptions are entitled to compensation under European air passenger rights, which include meals and hotel accommodations when flights are significantly delayed or canceled. However, travelers should be prepared for further cancellations, delays, and disruptions if additional eruptions occur.

This eruption adds to the woes of Sicily’s summer travel chaos. Catania airport had only recently reopened after a major fire in mid-July, which led to thousands of flight cancellations and diverted tourists. The slow response from airport authorities has drawn criticism, with hoteliers claiming the loss of approximately 40,000 nights of accommodation bookings due to the fire.

