Mother’s Relief as Daughter Found Alive After Hamas Attack

Keren Schem experienced a mix of emotions when she saw her daughter Mia alive in a video shared by Hamas. Shocked and relieved, Schem couldn’t help but scream with happiness at the sight of her daughter, who had been missing since the Hamas attack on October 7. It was a nightmare that no mother should ever have to endure.

In the days leading up to the video, Schem had no information about what happened to her daughter, until she received news from the authorities that Mia may have been kidnapped by Hamas. The uncertainty and fear had consumed her, making the reunion with her daughter even more overwhelming.

Although overjoyed, Schem’s relief was tinged with worry. In the video, Mia appeared injured and in physical pain, standing alone. Schem expressed her concerns for her daughter’s well-being and vowed to do everything in her power to bring her home.

As a token of her unwavering love and support, Schem showed a festival arm band to NBC News’ Lester Holt during an interview. She pledged not to remove it until her daughter and all other Israeli hostages were safely reunited with their families. This small act symbolized the determination of a mother who would never give up.

The Tribe of Nova festival, meant to be a joyous celebration in the desert, turned into a scene of horror and tragedy. The Israeli military described it as a “massacre,” evident from the bullet-ridden cars and lifeless bodies left behind. Schem praised the Israeli government for their efforts in bringing her daughter and the other hostages home, instilling hope in the hearts of all the families affected.

In this time of anguish and uncertainty, Schem’s message to the families of other hostages is to hold onto hope. She believes that the Israeli government will stop at nothing to ensure the safe return of their loved ones. Trusting in their determination, Schem and other families remain united in their pursuit of justice and reunion.

In the face of unimaginable adversity, Keren Schem’s unwavering love and faith serve as an inspiration to all. Her perseverance, along with the collective determination of the families affected, will continue to drive their relentless pursuit of bringing their loved ones home.