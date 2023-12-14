Mother Exonerated After Scientific Evidence Reveals Genetic Conditions as Cause of Children’s Deaths

After enduring more than twenty years in prison, Kathleen Folbigg has had her convictions for the murder of her four children overturned, thanks to groundbreaking scientific evidence that indicates their deaths were a result of rare genetic conditions rather than deliberate harm. As a direct consequence of the recent ruling by the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal, Folbigg, now 56 years old, is anticipated to seek one of the most substantial compensation payouts ever documented in Australia.

This decision has been met with enthusiasm by the scientific community, who have closely followed the case. However, they also emphasize the crucial need for significant reforms in the legal system to prevent future miscarriages of justice. Anna-Maria Arabia, the Chief Executive of the Australian Academy of Science, stated outside the court on December 14, “The Australian Academy of Science welcomes today’s decision by the Court of Criminal Appeal to squash the convictions of Kathleen Folbigg. But make no mistake, that without law reform, these sort of miscarriages of justice will continue.”

Previously labeled as “Australia’s worst female serial killer” by tabloid newspapers, Folbigg was handed a 40-year prison sentence in October 2003 after being found guilty of murdering her three infant children─Patrick Allen, Sarah Kathleen, and Laura Elizabeth─as well as the manslaughter of her fourth child, Caleb Gibson. The prosecution alleged that Folbigg smothered her four young children between 1989 and 1999 during moments of frustration.

Despite doubts surrounding the court’s decision, the case took a dramatic turn in 2019 with the emergence of new scientific findings. It was discovered that a rare genetic mutation in the CALM2 gene was present in the deceased children of the Folbigg family. Previous research indicates that this variant of the CALM2 gene affects calcium binding to cardiac cells and has been associated with heart arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death. Additionally, it was discovered that the two boys had another rare genetic variant in the BSN gene, which has been linked to fatal epileptic seizures in mice.

The scientific community rallied around the case, urging the consideration of this new evidence. In 2021, 90 esteemed scientists and medical professionals from around the world, including two Nobel laureates, signed a petition appealing to the Governor of New South Wales for Folbigg’s exoneration and release. After an independent inquiry, Folbigg was freed from prison in June of this year and granted a pardon. As per the law, her conviction has been expunged from her record entirely.

“I hoped, but never really believed I would see justice finally served with Kath’s acquittal today,” expressed Associate Professor Xanthe Mallett from the School of Law and Justice at the University of Newcastle. She further emphasized the impact of this case on the Australian criminal justice system, stating, “This case should rock the foundations of the criminal justice system in Australia, which has moved at glacial pace to acknowledge and then act upon irrefutable scientific evidence that Kath was innocent.”

While there is no way to compensate for the years lost, milestones missed, and memories forgone, many advocate for Folbigg to receive financial recompense. Rhanee Rego, Folbigg’s lawyer, has indicated that her client intends to pursue compensation from the state. Although an exact figure has not been disclosed, it is believed that the sought-after compensation will surpass any previously awarded sum.

FAQ

Q: What was Kathleen Folbigg convicted of?

A: Kathleen Folbigg was initially convicted of the murder of her three infant children and the manslaughter of her fourth child. She was accused of smothering her children during periods of frustration.

Q: Why were her convictions overturned?

A: Scientific evidence emerged, including the discovery of rare genetic conditions in her children, suggesting that their deaths were a result of these conditions rather than deliberate harm.

Q: What genetic conditions were discovered?

A: Genetic mutations in the CALM2 and BSN genes were found in the children. The CALM2 variant affects calcium binding to cardiac cells and has been linked to heart arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death, while the BSN variant has been associated with lethal epileptic seizures in mice.

Q: Why is there a need for reforms in the legal system?

A: The case of Kathleen Folbigg highlights the importance of addressing any potential miscarriages of justice and ensuring that irrefutable scientific evidence can be recognized and acted upon in a timely manner.

Q: Will Kathleen Folbigg seek compensation?

A: Yes, Kathleen Folbigg’s lawyer has indicated that she intends to pursue compensation from the state. The exact figure remains undisclosed but is expected to exceed previous compensation amounts.