New Article: Gaza’s Largest Hospital Left Desolate as Patients and Staff Flee

Patients, staff, and displaced individuals have evacuated Gaza’s largest hospital as Israel continues its strikes in the northern and southern parts of the territory. This mass departure has left behind only Israeli forces and a small group of medical personnel to care for those who are too sick to move. The recent restoration of internet and phone service in Gaza has allowed the United Nations to resume critical aid deliveries after a temporary halt due to telecommunications disruptions caused by the conflict.

A tragic incident occurred when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowded U.N. shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of many individuals, including women and children. Witnesses described horrifying scenes of destruction and desperation as the tragedy unfolded. These images were captured by Associated Press photographers and showcased the devastating impact of the strike.

The Israeli military, which had warned residents of Jabaliya and other areas to evacuate through social media, has refrained from providing immediate comments on individual strikes. Their focus remains on targeting Hamas while minimizing harm to civilians.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, expressed his dismay at the continuous attacks on UNRWA schools serving as shelters for displaced individuals. He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

The strikes also extended to southern Gaza, where a residential building was targeted, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 Palestinians. The doctor at the hospital where the victims were taken confirmed this tragic incident.

Israel’s military claims to have been conducting a search inside Shifa Hospital for alleged Hamas command centers, a claim strongly denied by Hamas and the hospital staff. The military has encouraged the remaining individuals in the hospital to leave, but they maintain that medical personnel are allowed to remain to support patients who cannot be moved. However, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza accused the military of ordering the evacuation of the facility within an hour.

As the evacuation process reached its final stages, with numerous hospitals in Gaza non-functional and others partially operational due to fuel shortages and damage, it is uncertain where those who left Shifa Hospital have gone. According to the World Health Organization, out of the 36 hospitals in Gaza, only 11 are partially operational.

In the midst of this ongoing conflict, it is vital to address the urgent need for intervention to prevent further humanitarian crisis. The war, now in its seventh week, has already claimed the lives of an alarming number of civilians, women, and children. The international community must prioritize the restoration of critical infrastructure, the provision of aid, and the negotiation of a lasting ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

