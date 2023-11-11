A recent survey conducted by the Moscow-based Levada Center revealed that a majority of Russians would support the end of the Ukraine war, even without the condition of returning occupied territories to Ukraine.

The poll, which surveyed 1,607 adults from different regions of Russia, found that 70% of respondents favored ending the war without the requirement of returning Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control. This indicates a significant shift in public opinion, as support for the Kremlin’s war aims had previously endured despite mounting losses and economic repercussions.

An interesting finding from the survey is that respondents cited protecting the residents of Ukraine’s Donbas region, which is home to a large minority of ethnic Russians, as the primary reason for initiating the war. This suggests a level of empathy and support for the Russian Armed Forces’ actions in Ukraine.

When asked about their personal support for the Russian military’s actions in the country, 76% expressed approval, indicating a relatively stable trend over the past year. Additionally, 56% of those surveyed favored initiating peace talks, higher than the previous recorded percentage in a September survey.

It is important to note that assessing public opinion in Russia can be challenging due to the Kremlin’s war propaganda and suppression of anti-war sentiment. Nevertheless, this survey provides valuable insights into the shifting attitudes towards the Ukraine war among the Russian population.