Migrants from Thailand: A Hidden Reality in Israel’s Labor Market

In a lesser-known facet of Israel’s labor market, the issue of migrant workers, particularly those from Thailand, has come to the forefront. More than half of the 220 hostages taken by Hamas following their Oct. 7 attack on Israel hold foreign passports. Among them, the largest group consists of 54 Thai migrants, highlighting Israel’s heavy reliance on migrant labor.

While the conflict between Israel and Palestine rages on, these Thai migrants find themselves caught in the middle, with their sole aim being to work and provide a better life for themselves and their families. Chumporn Jirachart, whose son is among the hostages, pleads with Hamas for his release, emphasizing their detachment from the political turmoil and the desperate need for his son to return in good health.

The Thai nationals kidnapped by Hamas were primarily employed in agricultural sectors in the southern part of Israel. This concentration of Thai workers in the areas targeted by Hamas is a result of Israel’s significant demand for agricultural labor. Israel’s agriculture sector employs over 30,000 migrant workers from Thailand, attracted by the promise of higher wages than what they can earn in their home country.

Regrettably, the Thai migrants also comprise the largest group of foreigners affected by the attack, with 24 confirmed deaths and 21 individuals still unaccounted for, as reported by Israeli authorities.

It is worth noting that Israel has actively sought migrant labor from various parts of the world, including Gaza. As unemployment rates in Gaza soared to 47% last year, Israel allowed more Palestinians to enter and work within its borders. However, the treatment of migrant workers has raised concerns among international organizations, leading to an agreement between Israel and Thailand in 2013 to address these issues. The US State Department has also expressed its apprehensions regarding the conditions faced by Thai migrants working in Israel’s agricultural sector.

Trafficking and forced labor in Israel’s agriculture industry have been attributed to certain individuals who subject Thai men and women to harsh conditions such as long working hours, lack of breaks or rest days, the confiscation of passports, poor living conditions, and limited ability to change employers.

While the focus of the Israel-Palestine conflict often overshadows other pressing matters, the plight of Thai migrants in the country’s labor market warrants attention and action.