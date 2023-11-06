Examining the Financial Tactics of Hamas: From Cash Hand-Deliveries to Cryptocurrencies

In a recent turn of events, new measures have been taken to crack down on the financing of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, and shed light on their complex financial strategies. Israel and Qatar reached an agreement that ended the use of cash hand-deliveries in suitcases, opting for a distribution system through the United Nations at various locations. While Qatar denies providing financial aid to Hamas, skeptics argue that the United Nations had limited control over how the money was allocated, potentially enabling Hamas to divert funds for military purposes.

Furthermore, experts reveal that Hamas has developed an expansive financial apparatus that extends beyond traditional sources of funding. The group has invested sizable sums in real estate and other assets, worth around $500 million internationally, to launder and conceal their money. Cryptocurrencies have also played a role in their financial strategy, allowing them to bypass international financial sanctions. While crypto fundraising remains a relatively small piece of Hamas’ overall financial operations, they have been early adopters of this method since 2019.

In addition to these tactics, Hamas supplements its income through criminal enterprises. The group is reported to be involved in drug and arms trafficking, smuggling, and money laundering, particularly in the tri-border area of South America known for terrorist and criminal activities. Western governments, in the past, focused less on cutting off Hamas’ finances compared to other Islamist organizations. However, recent efforts, such as the seizure of millions of dollars and cryptocurrency assets connected to Hamas, have aimed to disrupt their funding sources.

The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel further intensified the global efforts to combat Hamas’ financing. European countries are now working to close existing loopholes related to purported charitable organizations that have been proven to funnel money to Hamas militants. Switzerland, for instance, is currently reviewing the issue of formally banning Hamas. Additionally, the U.S. recently sanctioned a network of Hamas members and financial facilitators across different countries, including Qatar, as part of ongoing efforts to limit their financial activities.

These developments highlight the growing recognition of the importance of targeting Hamas’ finances. By focusing on cutting off the group’s funding streams, governments hope to weaken their capabilities and prevent further acts of violence. Efforts to track and disrupt their financial operations, including traditional cash transfers and emerging crypto channels, will be crucial in countering Hamas’ influence and safeguarding global security.