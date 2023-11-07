Economic Community of West African States Prepares for Niger Crisis

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is taking swift action to address the political turmoil in Niger following a recent coup. While the organization has long deliberated on the use of force as a last resort, it has now announced that most of its member states are ready to participate in a standby force for potential intervention in Niger.

ECOWAS held a meeting in Accra, Ghana, where defense chiefs from the 15-member regional bloc gathered to discuss the situation. ECOWAS Commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah confirmed that all member states, with the exception of those under military rule and Cape Verde, are prepared to contribute to the standby force.

The decision to intervene reflects ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to democracy and stability in the region. Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, emphasized the importance of proactive measures to ensure peace. He asserted that the focus of the meeting was not merely reacting to events but charting a course that promotes stability.

However, tensions and differing perspectives within the region have emerged. Burkina Faso and Mali, both countries that have witnessed multiple coups, warned that military intervention in Niger would be perceived as an act of war. This division highlights the divergence between coastal countries and those in the volatile Sahel region.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council is also weighing its position on potential military intervention. Its decision may influence ECOWAS’s course of action. If the AU determines that broader continental stability is at risk, it could reject the use of force, complicating ECOWAS’s legal justification.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian authorities have expressed caution to avoid provoking Niger, as they share cultural ties and military cooperation agreements. The situation remains fluid, and ECOWAS, along with its regional partners, will continue to monitor developments closely.

As ECOWAS prepares its standby force, the focus remains on finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Niger. It is a critical moment for the stability and democratic values upheld by the West African region.