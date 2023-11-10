Half a Billion Children in South Asia at Risk of Extreme Heat, Urgent Action Needed

An alarming report released by UNICEF reveals that nearly 500 million children in South Asia are facing life-threatening heat waves as a result of the climate crisis. The analysis of data from 2020 indicates that approximately 460 million children in countries like Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan experienced temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for over 83 days in a year. This makes South Asia the hardest-hit region for children under the age of 18.

Comparatively, 76% of children in South Asia were subjected to extreme high temperatures, while globally, the figure stood at 32%. The situation poses significant risks to the health and well-being of vulnerable children, including babies, toddlers, malnourished children, and pregnant women, who are more susceptible to heat strokes and other severe effects.

The scorching temperatures witnessed in certain parts of India, where temperatures soared to 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit) in June, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 44 people and illnesses among hundreds due to heat-related conditions. Similarly, Pakistan experienced exceptionally high temperatures in the same month, raising concerns for laborers and poor communities with limited access to cooling options.

1. **FAQ:** Why are babies, toddlers, and pregnant women more vulnerable to extreme heat?

– Babies, toddlers, and pregnant women have reduced ability to regulate their body temperatures and are more prone to heat-related illnesses. Heat strokes, preterm births, stillbirths, dehydration, organ failure, and cardiovascular diseases are among the risks they face.

Experts warn that climate change will exacerbate the frequency and duration of heat waves, presenting a profound challenge for the region’s capacity to adapt. India, with its 1.4 billion population, has been experiencing heat waves during the summer months for some time. However, these events have become earlier and more prolonged in recent years. In April 2022, New Delhi witnessed a week-long heat wave with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat wave forced school closures, damaged crops, strained energy supplies, and prompted authorities to urge residents to stay indoors and stay hydrated.

2. **FAQ:** How will climate change impact heat waves in the future?

– Climate change is projected to lead to more frequent and longer heat waves. This will test the region’s ability to adapt and cope with the challenges posed by extreme temperatures.

The situation in Afghanistan is particularly alarming due to the combination of a high potential for record-breaking heat waves and ongoing social and economic difficulties. Other parts of the region have also been affected by extreme weather events. In Pakistan, for instance, heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers resulted in severe flooding that affected one-third of the country and claimed the lives of nearly 1,600 people, including many children.

Shockingly, the consequences of extreme weather events disproportionately impact children, adolescents, and women. UNICEF highlights that young children are especially vulnerable to the heat and will continue to suffer the consequences of more frequent and severe heat waves in the years to come unless urgent action is taken.

3. **FAQ:** Who bears the highest burden of extreme weather events?

– Children, adolescents, and women often bear the highest costs in terms of health, well-being, and overall impact due to extreme weather events.

It is imperative for governments, organizations, and communities to prioritize the mitigation of climate change and invest in adaptation measures to protect the most vulnerable, including children. Failure to act now will have far-reaching consequences for future generations who will unfairly bear the burden of climate-related challenges.