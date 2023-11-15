Brazilian Authorities Disrupt Terrorist Plot with Assistance from International Partners

In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding the Jewish community in Brazil, the Brazilian Federal Police, in cooperation with the Mossad and other international security agencies, successfully thwarted an imminent terrorist attack. The operation focused on dismantling groups that were planning to carry out acts of terrorism and recruit individuals for extremist activities targeting Jewish community buildings.

Temporary arrest warrants were executed, and searches were conducted at multiple locations across Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and Brasília. The Brazilian Federal Police emphasized that severe legal consequences, including lengthy prison sentences, await those involved in recruiting or joining terrorist organizations.

Investigations have established links between the suspects and Hezbollah, a known group engaged in conflicts with Israel and supportive of Palestinian statehood claims. Notably, a Federal Police inquiry in 2014 discovered connections between Hezbollah and Brazil’s First Command of the Capital (PCC) cartel, involving alleged weapon trades and the protection of Lebanese prisoners in Brazil.

Concerns regarding the safety of the Jewish community in Brazil have escalated due to a significant increase in antisemitic incidents. Over the past three years, school-related antisemitic incidents have risen by a staggering 760%. This alarming trend has heightened tensions and prompted increased vigilance among Jewish communities, necessitating proactive measures by law enforcement agencies.

Brazil is home to approximately 92,000 Jews, making it the 10th-largest Jewish community globally and the second-largest in Latin America after Argentina.

In response to the operation, the Mossad, acting on behalf of the Israeli security community, expressed gratitude to the Brazilian security forces for their efforts in apprehending a terrorist cell operating under the directives of Hezbollah. The planned attack targeted Israeli and Jewish targets within Brazil and was orchestrated and financed by the Iranian regime.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza involving the Hamas terrorist group, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime continue their global endeavors to orchestrate attacks against Israeli, Jewish, and Western targets. The Mossad reassured the public that they remain proactive in preventing such attempts, employing a diverse array of tactics and operating wherever necessary.

