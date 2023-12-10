A New Perspective: Mossad Foils Iranian Plot to Target Israelis in Cyprus

In a recent development, two individuals of Iranian nationality have been apprehended in Cyprus with the assistance of Mossad. The objective behind detaining them was to thoroughly investigate their suspected involvement in planning attacks on Israeli citizens residing in Cyprus. The Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, revealed that since October 7, Iran has been intensifying its efforts to jeopardize Israelis worldwide.

According to the reputable Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper, the two detainees were in the initial stages of collecting valuable intelligence on potential Israeli targets. Although the paper did not disclose its sources, it did mention that these Iranians were political refugees who were in contact with an individual linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

In light of these events, a high-ranking official in Cyprus refrained from making any comments, citing the country’s national security policy. Cyprus, a mere 40-minute flight away from Israel, attracts thousands of Israeli tourists and investors due to its popularity as a holiday and investment destination.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously revealed that an Iranian assault on Israeli targets in Cyprus had been successfully foiled. However, Tehran has consistently denied any involvement or association with alleged plots to attack Israelis in Cyprus.

FAQ:

Q: What is Mossad?

A: Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel, responsible for gathering intelligence and conducting covert operations.

Q: Who are the two individuals detained in Cyprus?

A: Two Iranians have been apprehended in Cyprus under suspicion of planning attacks on Israeli citizens.

Q: What is the Iranian Revolutionary Guard?

A: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces responsible for protecting the country’s Islamic republic system and defending its borders.

Q: Why is Cyprus popular among Israelis?

A: Cyprus is a favored destination for Israeli tourists and investors due to its close proximity to Israel and its attractiveness as a holiday and investment spot.

Q: Has Iran acknowledged its involvement in these plots?

A: No, Iran denies any association with alleged plots to attack Israelis in Cyprus.

