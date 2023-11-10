Mossad Chief Expresses Concerns About Advanced Weaponry Sales to Iran

In a recent address at the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy conference, Mossad Director David Barnea expressed Israel’s concerns over Russia potentially selling advanced weaponry to Iran. He warned that such arms sales could pose a significant threat to Israel’s peace and even its existence.

Barnea disclosed that the Mossad and its international intelligence allies successfully thwarted 27 Iranian attacks against Jews and Israelis abroad over the past year. He emphasized Iran’s intentions to provide Russia with both short- and long-range missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These concerns arise from Russia’s ongoing use of the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone, which it acquired from Tehran, despite warnings from Western nations.

While Barnea did not provide specific details, he mentioned the successful prevention of Iran’s attempts to supply missiles to Russia during the ongoing war. He expressed his belief that more deals of this nature would be foiled in the near future.

The Mossad chief reiterated that Iran has remained committed to attacking Israelis and Jews abroad. He highlighted the agency’s efforts in foiling 27 such attacks across various regions, including Europe, Africa, the Far East, and South America. Barnea emphasized the significant increase in attempts to harm Jews and Israelis globally and assured that the Mossad is actively working to prevent further attacks.

In the past year, numerous Iranian plots have been uncovered, demonstrating Iran’s persistent targeting of Jewish and Israeli interests. These plots include an attempted attack on Israel’s embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, a foiled plot in Cyprus, planned mass-casualty attacks in Athens, and an assassination attempt against an Israeli-Georgian individual in Tbilisi. Turkish and Israeli authorities also foiled a plan to target Israelis in Istanbul.

Barnea asserted that it is time to hold Iran accountable in a different way. He warned that any harm inflicted on Israelis or Jews, whether through proxies, Iranians directly, or Iranian weapons smuggled into Israel, would result in retaliatory actions against those responsible. The Mossad chief made it clear that these actions would extend to ground operators and high-ranking individuals, with no safe haven for those involved.

Furthermore, Barnea declared that justice would be pursued, even in the heart of Tehran, emphasizing that the Iranian regime no longer enjoys immunity and must face the consequences of its actions. He stressed that the Mossad’s determination to bring those responsible to justice has been proven in the past and will only intensify in the future.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program and potential agreements with world powers, Barnea urged the international community to remain vigilant. He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear weapon ambitions, along with its history of attempting to implement them, require unwavering determination to prevent their fruition. Barnea expressed doubts about Iran’s genuine willingness to curb its nuclear program, viewing its engagement with the West as a cynical attempt to release frozen funds while advancing its nuclear capabilities.

Lastly, in an apparent reference to internal tensions in Israel, Barnea reaffirmed the Mossad’s commitment to serving a Jewish democratic state that operates according to a clear set of values. He assured that the agency will continue to uphold these principles throughout its covert intelligence operations.