Israeli Intelligence Chief Vows to Stand Firm Against Hamas

Israeli Mossad Director, David Barnea, has made it clear that he will not tolerate any “games” from Hamas in negotiations regarding the release of hostages. The temporary ceasefire last week saw the return of 86 Israeli hostages, but approximately 130-150 remain in the hands of Hamas, along with the remains of those who have lost their lives.

Hamas’s actions, such as offering only a small number of female hostages and claiming some were dead or with other terror groups, as well as firing rockets, have caused the breakdown of the ceasefire. Barnea wants to convey to Hamas that these maneuvers will only invite more military pressure from Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Barnea to recall Mossad staff from Qatar to demonstrate Jerusalem’s serious commitment to continuing the war if Hamas fails to honor its agreements. Barnea’s role in negotiations regarding the return of all female hostages to Israel has also been emphasized, although some statements from his office may overlap with those from the Prime Minister’s Office.

While it is uncommon for Barnea to make public statements, his involvement in normalization talks and contacts with countries without official diplomatic relations with Israel has shed light on the role of the Mossad in these matters. It has been reported that Israel has shared potential security plans for Gaza, such as the establishment of a northern-area security zone, with Arab countries in the region. The Mossad, led by Barnea, remains a significant player in dealings with countries like Saudi Arabia, even as some Arab nations, including the UAE and Egypt, now have official diplomatic relations with Israel.

