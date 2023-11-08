Exploring the Rich History of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi

The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi has always been a subject of historical significance and debate. Recently, the court-mandated ASI scientific survey of the mosque brought experts together to conduct a thorough examination of the compound. The ASI team embarked on an intricate task of 3D mapping and exploration of the premises, shedding light on its hidden mysteries.

During the survey, the ASI meticulously cleaned and measured the entire Gyanvapi compound, capturing detailed imagery to create a comprehensive 3D representation. The focus of their investigation expanded to the main mosque area, where namaz is offered, and adjacent regions including the western wall. Interestingly, the team also inspected a cellar under the possession of the Vyas family, revealing potential secrets embedded within.

While the AIM, the mosque management committee, ensured the rooms in the basement remained locked during the examination, their joint secretary, SM Yaseen, expressed his satisfaction with the ASI’s work. Importantly, no request was made to open any locked portion managed by the mosque.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, representing the Hindu side, reported that the ASI team not only conducted cleaning and measurement tasks but also delved into studying the western wall. Revered by some for its rumored temple remains, this wall holds great historical significance.

As the survey continues into the coming days, Chaturvedi anticipates the use of advanced technologies such as ground-penetrating radar. These innovative techniques may further uncover hidden artifacts and unravel the mysteries that lie beneath the surface.

The district administration, understanding the importance of equal representation, has allowed individuals from both the Hindu side and AIM to remain present during the survey. This inclusive approach aims to ensure transparency and foster mutual understanding among all parties involved.

The scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex is not only an exploration of the physical structure but also a journey into its rich history and cultural heritage. By employing advanced techniques and collaborative efforts, experts hope to shed light on the past and promote a deeper appreciation of this architectural marvel.