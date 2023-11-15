In a controversial move, local elections were organized and conducted in the disputed territories of Ukraine, under the control of Russian-installed authorities. These regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, have been claimed by Russia since last year, despite not having complete control over them. Moscow aims to solidify its authority in what it refers to as its “new territories,” even as the conflict in the area persists.

Last October, the majority of countries at the United Nations General Assembly expressed their condemnation of Russia’s alleged “illegal annexation” of the four regions. Ukrainian officials have also argued that these elections are illegitimate, citing them as evidence of why it is impossible to hold peace talks with Moscow unless all Russian troops are withdrawn from Ukrainian territory.

The elections in these regions have seen handpicked governors, a mixture of pro-Russian politicians and lesser-known local figures, seeking full terms of office. These governors have garnered the endorsement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, having joined the Kremlin’s United Russia bloc in recent months. As a result, they face little to no significant opposition in the polls.

Reports from the Donetsk region’s city of Mariupol, which fell under Russian control after a lengthy siege in May 2022, indicate the presence of temporary polling booths in residential complexes. Although some residents cast their ballots while displaying newly-distributed Russian passports, the territory has seen many inhabitants flee due to the extensive damage caused by the conflict. Exiled Ukrainian mayor Vadym Boichenko raised concerns about the election process, stating that there were no voter lists or candidate lists and suggesting parallels to the annexation votes from the previous year.

Voting has also commenced in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Russian-installed governor Yevgeny Balitsky anticipates a strongly pro-Kremlin vote. Balitsky, a former pro-Russian member of the Ukrainian parliament, engaged in discussions with Putin in August, broadcast on state television. At present, only about 80% of the Zaporizhzhia region is under Russian control, as the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive holds significant influence.

To ensure reduced danger to voters, authorities in the four regions extended the voting period. A poll conducted by a Kremlin-controlled agency in early August suggested that United Russia candidates were expected to secure at least 80% of the vote across all four territories. However, reports from independent Russian news outlet iStories claim that half of United Russia’s candidates in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are actually non-locals, sourced from Russia itself.

Last year, Moscow declared that the four disputed territories demonstrated overwhelming support for annexation in referendums. However, Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed these referendums as fraudulent.

