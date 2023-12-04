Moscow experienced an unprecedented snowfall on Sunday, with nearly 11 millimeters of precipitation falling over a span of just 12 hours. This event shattered the daily snowfall record for the Russian capital since weather observations began in 1878.

The heavy snowfall was the result of a powerful cyclone that originated in southern Europe last week. Meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets confirmed that this storm had created a new milestone in Moscow’s weather history.

The impact of the snowstorm was widespread and significant. Large snowdrifts, measuring over 40 centimeters, accumulated throughout the capital, causing disruptions to daily life. More than 70 flights were canceled across major airports in Moscow, leaving travelers stranded.

Due to the strong winds accompanying the storm, authorities in Moscow issued an “orange” weather advisory, cautioning citizens to take necessary precautions. This advisory is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

In the past week, Moscow has faced one of the most intense snowfall periods in decades. To combat the heavy accumulation, dedicated clean-up crews have been working tirelessly around the clock to clear the streets and sidewalks of snow.

The impact of the winter storm was not limited to Moscow alone. The surrounding regions in central Russia also experienced varying degrees of snowfall as a result of this powerful weather system.

While it was initially reported that 11 millimeters of snow fell on Sunday, it is important to note that the measured precipitation included other forms of precipitation as well.

