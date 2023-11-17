The Devastating Floods in Moscow Sewer Claim the Lives of Eight Explorers

Tragedy struck on Sunday as a group of explorers, led by a tour guide, lost their lives in the treacherous floods that engulfed Moscow’s sewer system. The torrential rain created a deluge that trapped the group beneath the surface, leaving them with no chance of escape.

The ill-fated expedition took place in the Neglinka, an underground tributary connected to the Moskva, Moscow’s main river. Despite intensified search efforts, all eight members of the party were found lifeless, bringing a heartbreaking end to the operation. Authorities are now working to formally identify the deceased.

Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, expressed deep sadness and referred to the incident as a “terrible tragedy.” Exploring the city’s sewers is not an uncommon activity, with several companies offering tours, some of which allow visitors to travel through structures dating back to the 19th century.

Divers discovered most of the victims near Zaryadye park, a central location in Moscow, after they had been swept away by the powerful currents into the Moskva. As the investigation unfolds, it has been revealed that the fateful tour was deemed an “illegal excursion” due to allegations of safety negligence. A criminal investigation has been launched, and authorities have already identified three individuals involved in organizing the ill-fated journey. One person has been detained and charged, while another is believed to have fled to the United Arab Emirates.

Originally, more than 20 people had signed up for the tour, according to the RIA news agency. However, the majority decided against joining after considering the unfavorable weather forecast.

