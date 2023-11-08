Increased Risk of Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict Sparks Concerns

The recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas has raised concerns over the potential involvement of third-party forces. In response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas gunmen on Saturday, the United States announced its support for Israel by sending fresh aid and moving warships closer to the region. This move by the US has increased the risk of other forces entering the conflict, according to the Kremlin.

While Russia, which is in contact with both sides, has stressed the importance of finding a negotiated solution to de-escalate the situation, fears are growing that additional forces could join the ongoing clash. Israel itself is concerned about possible attacks from other parties. Recently, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite terror group, targeted Israeli positions and attempted border infiltrations.

There is also speculation that Iran, known for its support of Hamas and antagonistic stance towards Israel, could potentially intervene in the conflict. However, Iran has vehemently denied any involvement in the assault.

The initial attack by Hamas on Saturday saw hundreds of Palestinian terrorists infiltrating Israel, resulting in a significant number of casualties and the kidnapping of over 100 individuals. In response, Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza, targeting terrorist infrastructure.

The casualty toll continues to rise, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting 493 Palestinians killed and 2,300 wounded in the Gaza Strip since Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces have claimed to have killed hundreds more Palestinian terrorists within Israeli territory.

As the conflict intensifies, the international community remains concerned about the possibility of further escalation. Finding a peaceful resolution and initiating a negotiation process are seen as crucial steps to reduce tensions and move away from a military solution. The involvement of third-party forces could complicate matters even further, making it essential for diplomatic efforts to be prioritized in order to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.