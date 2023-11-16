New Wave of Ukrainian Drones Intercepted over Russian-Annexed Crimea

Russian defense officials have announced that a recent attack by Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula was successfully repelled. A total of 20 drones were shot down or electronically suppressed during the early morning assault.

The defense ministry of Russia confirmed that there were no casualties or damage resulting from the attempted attack, which took place on Saturday. Air defense systems destroyed fourteen of the drones, while six were subdued using electronic warfare techniques.

While the exact target of the reported attacks remains unclear, Sergei Kryuchkov, an advisor to the governor of Crimea, stated that air defense systems were engaged in repelling air attacks across various parts of the peninsula.

As a result of the offensive, traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar, was temporarily suspended for approximately two hours. The Crimea transport authorities relayed this information through their Telegram channel.

This incident marks the latest in a series of armed drone attacks carried out by Ukraine on Russian-controlled territory and deep inside Russia. It is worth noting that Ukraine rarely takes public responsibility for such operations.

