Finland is currently evaluating the closure of its border crossings with Russia in response to an increase in the number of asylum seekers entering the country from the Middle East and Africa. The move has prompted a response from Russian officials, who express their “regret” about Finland’s decision.

Helsinki has accused Moscow of intentionally allowing migrants to enter Finland without proper travel documents, suggesting that this might be a tactic to destabilize the country. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, expressed disappointment with Finland’s shift in relations, stating that they had deviated from the previously healthy diplomatic ties.

The relationship between Finland and Russia has significantly deteriorated since Finland’s acceptance into NATO in April. This move came as a response to security threats following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response, Moscow has issued warnings about potential “countermeasures” should Finland join the U.S.-led military alliance.

Finland’s border guard authority reported that approximately 60 asylum seekers have entered the country from Russia since early Monday, a noticeable increase compared to the 91 people who arrived over the previous three months.

To address these concerns, Finland is in the process of constructing a 200-kilometer fence along a section of its border with Russia. The project is expected to be completed by 2026. Currently, the country’s borders are secured primarily by light wooden fences, which are designed to prevent livestock from straying.

